New class at Denver Zoo features animal experts, cocktails

Denver Zoo (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - An event that combines big cats, cocktails and animal experts is debuting at Denver Zoo next month.

The new after-hours adult lecture series dubbed ‘The Watering Hole’ will be held on April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

“You’ll get a wild, insider perspective on how Denver Zoo cares for its animals through innovative exhibit design and animal care,” Denver Zoo wrote on Facebook.

Participants will also learn how habitat design and animal care help with conserving efforts at zoos around the world.

A cash bar and light appetizers will be provided.

Tickets are limited and range for $15-17. More information here: http://bit.ly/2meXHvd

