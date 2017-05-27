Non-stop drumming in Loveland for a good cause

Drumming Up Home. (Photo: KUSA)

LOVELAND - Drummers in Loveland are playing non-stop to raise money and bring awareness to children with life threatening illnesses.

This is the 2nd year for Drumming Up Hope.

Last year, the organization played for 72 hours straight and raised $6,000 that went to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

“We went 72 last year so we are trying to beat it by one hour this year,” Drumming Up Hope CEO, Tim Elliot said.

Playing for children fighting for their lives is a passion Elliot has had for years.

“I don't have kids myself, but I was here at the radio station one day when they were doing 24 hours of hope raising money for St. Jude's and in-between the songs they were playing clips and testimonials from families that have been helped from St. Jude's,” Elliot said.

He says that hit him like a drum.

“Hearing all those stories of these kids with these terrible deadly illnesses and hearing what St. Jude's has done for them and their families, it just moved me and I couldn't think of a better organization to raise money for,” Elliot said.

So he got some of his fellow musicians to help, like Randy Mosman, who is normally playing a different instrument.

“I'm a bass player. I got behind the drums and this is some hard work,” Mosman said.

But he knows it's for a good cause.

“It warms my heart. I am all for charity, I am all for helping people, and I'm thankful that my kids don't have issues but there are many that do,” Mosman said.

For these drummers, it's a personal mission to help as many kids as possible.

“We like to think we are the envy of the musical community because the guitar players aren't doing it, the singers aren't doing it but the drummers hang together as a tribe,” Elliot said.

Drumming up Hope organizers are selling t-shirts and taking donations. The goal is to raise $10,000 for St. Jude's Children's hospital this year.

The drummers are expected to play until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

To help, go to www.drumminguphopefoundation.org

