Pro cycling coming back to the state with Colorado Classic

(Photo: www.veloramacolorado.com/colorado-classic)

DENVER - Colorado is the hub for a new cycling race.

The race, called Colorado Classic, will cover 313 miles and cyclists will have to overcome what is the press release describes as "20,000 feet of intense, high-altitude climbing in four stages."

The race is scheduled for August 10-13 and will take place in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge, and Denver.

Previous pro-cycle events in Colorado have seen point-to-point races, but the Colorado Classic will be circuits that start and finish in the same location and feature multiple laps.

(Photo: www.veloramacolorado.com/colorado-classic)

“Each course will give fans numerous opportunities in a single day to see the sport’s top racers, and the start-finish areas are being built to be magnets of activity before, during and after each race. Our goal is to have you come out for one experience, and to stick around for many, many more,” said David Koff, CEO of RPM Events Group, the organization formed to put on the race. “We’re out to re-energize pro cycling in the US, and each of these routes is designed to help achieve that goal.”

STAGE 1- Colorado Springs

Stage one of the men's race will cover 93.5 miles of Colorado Springs and will in include six 15.58 mile laps.

Each lap will run between downtown Colorado Springs and the sandstone formations of the Garden of the Gods.

STAGE 2- Breckenridge

Stage two will take place in Breckenridge and encompass ten 6.4 mile laps.

The 64 mile circuit will climb more than 7,000 feet including multiple runs up the notorious Moonstone climb and thrilling descents down Illinois Gulch.

STAGE 3 AND 4 - Denver

Stages three and four will not only bring an 81 mile course to Denver but they will also usher in the inaugural Velorama Festival.

The festival will include a 3-day bike, music, and craft festival in the RiNo Art District from August 11-13.

According to the press release the Velorama festival will feature "music acts; some of the world’s best cyclists competing in the final two stages of the Colorado Classic; and hundreds of vendors in a festival marketplace that includes a Bike and Lifestyle Expo and is anchored by Denver Flea and the independent craft makers of beer, cider and wine in the Drink RiNo group."

Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Old 97’s and the Jayhawks will headline the three day event.

Stage three of the race will run an out-and-back course from the RiNo race hub to the mountains west of the Denver and return through Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

Stage four will send cyclists on a 7.5 mile circuit that runs from RiNo to City Park for a total of 10 laps and 74.6 miles.

The women's race will include two stages similar to the men's courses.

Tickets are available online at VeloramaColorado.com.

For additional information go to: www.ColoradoClassic.com

The Colorado Classic is sanctioned by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and designated as a 2.HC race, which is the highest category outside of World Tour races.

