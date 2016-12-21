Remembering the homeless lives lost this year

Vigil to remember the lives lost among the city's homeless (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - 170 names were read aloud to people gathered on the steps of Denver's City and County Building Wednesday night.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a vigil to remember the lives lost among the city's homeless and formerly homeless.

Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place each year on December 21, and is aimed at bringing attention to the homeless who have lost their lives in the midst of challenging circumstances.



Organizers for the event say the list of names will continue growing until there are better services, shelter, and jobs available.

