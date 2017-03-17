Riot Fest won't return to Denver in 2017

Riot Fest Denver. (Photo: Mallory Davis)

DENVER – Denverites looking to attend Riot Fest this year will have to travel to Chicago to see their favorite punk bands.

Organizers say planning efforts for a Denver festival became too difficult after longtime leader Sean McKeough passed away last year.

“It saddens us to say, however, that we will not be able to return to Denver in 2017. Without Sean’s massive contributions, taking on more than one festival this year is, unfortunately, simply not possible,” an announcement on Riot Fest’s website said.

The multi-day festival had a four year run in the Mile High City, and showcased everything from old school punk to rock to hip hop.

Last year’s Riot Fest and Rodeo packed the National Western Complex for three days over Labor Day Weekend.

Organizers say they hope to bring the festival back to Denver in the future.

Here’s the full announcement:

"To all of our Fans and Patrons,

First and foremost, thank you for your support, loyalty, and enthusiasm regarding Riot Fest’s endeavors – you are the lifeblood that keeps us going!

As many of you know, the Riot Fest family lost one of its leaders late last year: our beloved Sean McKeough. Riot Mike’s partner, Sean, was a fearless leader who worked tirelessly to plan, organize and execute the production of our festivals each year. He was an integral part of our team and it has been difficult to envision a Riot Fest without him.

This September will see our 13th Riot Fest in Chicago and we are very excited to share another year here with you. It saddens us to say, however, that we will not be able to return to Denver in 2017. Without Sean’s massive contributions, taking on more than one festival this year is, unfortunately, simply not possible. That said, we hope our absence from Denver is only temporary.

To all of our friends in Denver, we love you and we appreciate you making us feel at home in your amazing city. We can never thank you enough for embracing us as you did, and we hope to see as many of you as possible in Chicago this September!

To our Chicago perennials and all who have or will travel to the fest – we owe it to Sean to throw the absolute best festival we can and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

We appreciate your continued support & can’t wait to unveil the Riot Fest 2017 lineup, so stay tuned. Hope to see you in Chicago."

