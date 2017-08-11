Shredding, e-cycling event Saturday in Northglenn

(Photo: KUSA FILE)

KUSA - It's always a good time to get rid of unwanted or old documents.

Those looking to do just that can to dispose of personal documents and electronics this weekend in Northglenn.

The city is hosting an electronic disposal and shred event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northglenn Marketplace at 104th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Most items are free to shred and dispose, but a few items will cost you.

CRT-computer monitors and flatscreen televisions are $5, and CRT-tube televisions are $30.

Televisions bigger than 42 inches will not be accepted, nor will exposed televisions, light bulbs and anything with Freon.

All donations collected at the event will go to benefit Metro Devner Crime Stoppers.

For more information, contact Officer Scott McNeilly at 303.450.8852 or smcneilly@northglenn.org.

