Snowshoe for the Cure raises $40K

The Frisco Nordic Center hosted the 15th Annual Snowshoe for the Cure in partnership with Susan G. Komen Colorado. (Photo: Courtesy Todd Powell, © 2017 Todd Powell)

FRISCO - In the fall they run, in the winter they snowshoe—for a cure.

On Saturday, Susan G Komen Colorado hosted the annual Snowshoe for the Cure at the Frisco Nordic Center.

More than 1,500 people strapped on their gear and covered themselves in pink for the 15th annual event.

They beat their goal by raising more than $40,000 to help find a cure for breast cancer.

Komen Colorado also supports breast cancer awareness and early detection

Breast cancer now impacts one in every seven women in the state.

(© 2017 KUSA)