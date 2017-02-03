9 things you didn't know about the Colorado Garden & Home Show

The Colorado Garden and Home Show (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The 58th Annual Garden & Home Show is loading in to the Colorado Convention Center in preparation for the show kick-off on February 4.

As we get ready, here are nine fun facts about the big event:

#1: The show will present 11 inspiring gardens with more than 10,000 blooming flowers, all of which come from one local greenhouse

#2: Planning the gardens for the show starts almost a year in advance. Gardeners apply for a garden, the best and most creative ideas are selected and designs and flower orders are submitted in July. Then, the flowers have to be “tricked” into thinking it is spring, taking several weeks to come into bloom at the exact moment to look their best during the show.

#3: The Colorado Garden & Home Show produces an economic impact of $55.6 million in Denver and results in 600 jobs annually, making it one of the largest events in Denver all year.

#4: One hundred percent of every ticket sold at the Colorado Garden & Home Show gets invested in college scholarships and grants for green, agriculture and horticulture projects in Colorado. To date, the Colorado Garden Foundation has contributed more than $7.2 million across the state.

#5: Kids have their own space at the show, and it’s free. Kids 12 and under get in free and can play in the first-ever Kids Zone this year. The Kids Zone will feature a playground, balloon artist, coloring activities and more!

#6: This year’s entry garden is being coordinated with the Denver Zoo and Town & Country Landscapes. The Zoo will be featuring live animals and other fun surprises during the show.

#7: Admission into the show gets you access to 50 FREE educational seminars. Learn tips and get how-to demonstrations on everything from Feng Shui and upcycling your home to tiny home living, edible landscaping, designing on a budget, lighting your home and more!

#8: You can get married at the Colorado Garden and Home Show. On Saturday, February 11 at 11am, the lucky winners of KYGO’s “Garden Wedding of Your Dreams” contest will be married at one of the gardens during the show.

#9: Flowers at the show are reused and recycled. Staff refresh the flowers halfway through the show and selling fading flowers to the public with proceeds supporting the Arvada Rotary Club. At the end of the show, local rotary club members gather the flowers and donate them to nursing homes and hospitals around the area.

The Colorado Home and Garden Show runs February 4-12, 2017. 9NEWS is a sponsor of the event. Tickets and more information can be found at coloradogardenfoundation.org.

(© 2017 KUSA)