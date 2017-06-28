Flash sale: Buy three Velorama tickets, get one free

Velorama Colorado is having a flash sale! (Photo: Courtesy Velorama Colorado)

KUSA - If Bike to Work Day got you super excited about cycling, then you might find yourself more stoked than usual for the Velorama Festvial.

In honor of the occasion, the festival – slated for Aug. 11 to 13 -- is launching a Wednesday flash sale. Here’s how it works:

-If you buy three one-day tickets, you get a fourth pass free (saving you $35)

-If you buy three three-day passes, you get a fourth free (saving $90)

The sale lasts until 10 p.m. You can buy tickets here: http://bit.ly/2t15fUi

Velorama is a three-day festival that combines the Colorado Classic, a cycling race, with a concert in the RiNo Art District.

In true Colorado fashion, there will also be a beer garden and flea market.

Here’s the music lineup:

Aug. 11:

-Wilco

-The New Pornographers

-La Santa Cecilia

Aug. 12:

-Death Cab for Cutie

-St. Motel

-Tennis

Aug. 13:

-Old 97s/The Jayhawks

-Rob Drabkin

You can find more information about Velorama here: https://www.veloramacolorado.com/

