Flash sale: Buy three Velorama tickets, get one free

KUSA - If Bike to Work Day got you super excited about cycling, then you might find yourself more stoked than usual for the Velorama Festvial.
In honor of the occasion, the festival – slated for Aug. 11 to 13 -- is launching a Wednesday flash sale. Here’s how it works:
-If you buy three one-day tickets, you get a fourth pass free (saving you $35)
-If you buy three three-day passes, you get a fourth free (saving $90)
The sale lasts until 10 p.m. You can buy tickets here: http://bit.ly/2t15fUi
Velorama is a three-day festival that combines the Colorado Classic, a cycling race, with a concert in the RiNo Art District.
In true Colorado fashion, there will also be a beer garden and flea market.
Here’s the music lineup:
Aug. 11:
-Wilco
-The New Pornographers
-La Santa Cecilia
Aug. 12:
-Death Cab for Cutie
-St. Motel
-Tennis
Aug. 13:
-Old 97s/The Jayhawks
-Rob Drabkin
You can find more information about Velorama here: https://www.veloramacolorado.com/
