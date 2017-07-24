Adams County Fair

The Dan + Shay - Obsessed Tour is coming to Brighton for the Adams County Fair! The night includes Mutton Bustin' and Professional Bull Riding.

9NEWS and Adams County Fair have created a night at the fair to remember in the "Adams County Fair Summer on Fire" sweepstakes.

Enter the form below by 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27 for your chance to win four tickets to Dan and Shay/PBR on Aug. 3, four carnival armbands and one VIP parking pass.

9NEWS Kids Day at Adams County Fair is Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Discounted carnival armbands are $11 until 3 p.m. (valid until 4 p.m.). Catch all the free kids zone activities, presented by Water World, including the Magic Bean, The Cutest Show on Earth, inflatable slides, pedal tractors, and so much more.

