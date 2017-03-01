‘Game on 9' eSports tournament & Switch preview

Game on 9 eSports tournament

DENVER – Gamers get your game on. This event is going to be so 1337. So full of pwnage. It’s gonna be so lit.

(Okay, this is a really horrible way to begin an article about gaming. How do you do, fellow kids?)

9NEWS is hosting an online eSports tournament that will end with the two finalists meeting in person to face off in an epic championship battle at 1UP – Colfax. Mile High eSports will be handling the logistics of the tournament.

Here’s some information for you:

The game: Rocket League, 1v1 (Xbox One Only…..sorry PC Master Race)

Online Tournament Begins: March 16th

Final Championship: March 23rd, between 3 and 7 at 1UP – Colfax

Winnings: Bragging rights as the Game on 9 champion (maybe a trophy too). And there may be some gift cards for the second and first place winners….but mostly this is for bragging rights.

The Game on 9 event at 1UP – Colfax is scheduled for March 23rd between 3 and 7 p.m. where 9NEWS viewers and tournament participants can visit, play games and check out the Nintendo Switch.

The final championship Rocket League game is set for 6 p.m.

Mile High eSports is accepting entries for the tournament. Click here to enter.

