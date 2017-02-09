Get hands on with the Denver Zoo at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

Denver Zoo volunteer at Colorado Garden and Home Show.

Did you know that children 12 and under can attend the Colorado Garden & Home Show for FREE? If you think this show is not for kids, think again.

Not only is Colorado Garden & Home Show offering its first-ever kids zone, with a play structure, balloon artist, coloring activities, and more, but this year they’ve teamed up with the Denver Zoo to offer an educational, hands-on experience for children of all ages:

A living, breathing entry garden featuring a Journey to Africa, with the Zoo’s beloved Lego® “Leo the Lion” sculpture on display, along with a dinosaur that moves, and roars, a plant maze and kids play area.

Live animal meet and greets, featuring various scaly, furry and feathery friends held by Zoo staff and volunteers from 1-5 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Educational displays including water features, browsable plants, nature-play, and a sneak peek at upcoming 2017 exhibits throughout Denver Zoo’s six total gardens.

The Zoo is not only home to more than 4,000 animals, but also thousands of plant species. Come to the show this week, any day through Sunday to learn more about how Denver Zoo uses plants to help achieve their mission, which is to help create a better world for animals through human understanding.

Full Show Hours:

Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. – $12 adults / $10 seniors

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – $12 adults / $10 seniors

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – $12 adults / $10 seniors

