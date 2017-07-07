Bandimere Speedway (Photo: SCOTT ARNOLD, SRA PHOTO (C)2015)

NHRA fans know all too well the rumble of 10,000 horse power and the nostril clearing cloud of nitro from cars tearing down the drag strip at 300 miles per hour!

The first race of the mid-summer "Western Swing" in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is coming to Denver. The 38th annual Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway is July 21 - 23.

9NEWS and Bandimere Speedway have created an in-your-face, you’ve got to see it to believe it experience to ignite the senses of even the most seasoned fan in a VIP Experience for four to the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals on Saturday, July 22.

To enter the sweepstakes, test your Bandimere Speedway knowledge with the trivia below for your chance to win.

Your eyes will water from this in-your-face, full sensory awakening experience! The sweepstakes winner will get access to the pits and selfies with the biggest NHRA stars. You can’t get any closer than the VIP experience where you will have a private meet and greet and inside-the-ropes tour of (driver to be determined) pit area.

It gets better, the winner and their guests will also have the opportunity to watch one Nitro pass from the Baptism by Nitro stage by the Starting Line, right in the middle of two 10,000 horsepower machines. Yeah, better bring your ear protection.

After you take the quiz and enter the sweepstakes you will receive a confirmation sent to the email used in the entry. In that email will be a link you can share with family and friends. You will receive three extra entries for each person who enters the sweepstakes through your link!

