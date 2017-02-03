SWEEPSTAKES: How many flowers are used in the 2017 Garden and Home Show?

The Colorado Garden and Home Show (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - For a chance to win a $500 gift card to Woodley's Fine Furniture, go to the 9NEWS Facebook page and tell us how many flowers you think will fill the convention center floor during the 2017 Garden and Home Show.

Click here to leave your answer in the comments on this post: https://www.facebook.com/ilike9news/posts/10154659620661077

Your answer in the comments on the Facebook post is your entry into the sweepstakes! Leave your answer in a comment by 8:00 p.m. M.T. on Friday. Your comment must be on the Facebook post, not this article. Comments on this article are not eligible for the sweepstakes.

The Colorado Garden and Home Show runs through Sunday, February 12th.

You can purchase tickets by going to http://coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show.

CGHS Woodley's Fine Furniture Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "CGHS Woodley's Fine Furniture Sweepstakes" (the "Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KUSA ("Sponsor"), TEGNA, Woodley's Fine Furniture, the Colorado Garden and Home Show and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 3 p.m. (M.T.) on February 3, 2017 and end at 8 p.m. (M.T.) on on February 3, 2017 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). Enter by visiting the 9NEWS Facebook page at website (http://www.facebook.com/ilike9news), by commenting on the Colorado Home and Garden link post. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn't interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor's website or in any email received from Sponsor.

Winner Selection. On or about on February 4, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

Prizes and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a gift card to Woodley's Fine Furniture valued at $500.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about on February 4, 2017 through a Facebook private message. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must either respond to Sponsor's notification with a valid shipping address for delivery of prize, and/or personally visit Sponsor's offices at 500 Speer Blvd, Denver, CO 80203 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Sponsor. The "CGHS Woodley's Fine Furnature" is sponsored by 9NEWS. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 5, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to "Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), 500 Speer Blvd, Denver, CO 80203. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Misty Montano at misty.montano@9news.com or 303-871-1852.

"This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for winner notification."

