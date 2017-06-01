The People's Fair showcases Denver art

(Photo: The People's Fair)

9NEWS is a sponsor of this event - article provided by the People's Fair

The People's Fair tradition welcomes community groups, artists, and entertainment from every corner of Denver. Come and enjoy the first fine art festival of the season and celebrate Denver's diverse art scene.

The Mural Project at the People’s Fair is a live art competition in which teams of local youth artists paint murals onsite during the festival. Make sure to stop by and see Denver’s most talented young artists in action as they paint their masterpieces. Winners will be announced at 3pm on Sunday!

Unleash your inner Picasso at Art In The Park! Enjoy a glass of wine courtesy of Infinite Monkey Theorem while you paint your own masterpiece, receiving instruction from our talented artist at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

People's Fair is the first fine art festival of the season with over 100 fine artists and hundreds of creators showing off their handcrafted wares. They’ll be showing off their art in categories such as ceramics, leather, photography, glass and more!

Great Divide launched their Denver Pale Ale Artist Series as a way to pay tribute to the city they’ve called home for the past 23 years. This June they are releasing their Denver Pale Ale Artist Series No. 2 featuring artwork from John Vogl of The Bungaloo at the People’s Fair. This year's Artist Series can will be unveiled at the People's Fair on Saturday morning at 11am. Meet the artist and stay for happy hour with $1 off cans until 1 p.m.

The People's Fair art & music festival returns to Denver June 3-4, 2017. Check out some photos from last year's event below.

