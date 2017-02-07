This year's hottest garden and home products

Hot products at the Colorado Garden and Home Show (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Each year, Colorado Garden Foundation chooses the nine hottest new products, via an application process and selection committee, to showcase at the Colorado Garden and Home Show.

Which ones made the cut for 2017? Read below, and come see them at the Colorado Garden & Home Show, which runs February 4-12 at the Colorado Convention Center.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the Colorado Garden and Home Show.



Hot Product #1: One-piece fiberglass greenhouse, by Solar Gem Greenhouses

Why it’s hot: Solar Gem Greenhouses manufactures a greenhouse requiring no deck, slab, foundation or assembly whatsoever. It delivers to your home maintenance free and with a limited lifetime warranty.

Hot Product #2: LOOX comprehensive led lighting system by JM Kitchen and Bath

Why it’s hot: The LOOX led lighting system by Hafele combines energy efficiency, flexible lighting options, plug and play capability and now hot features including USB charging for your smart devices, and Bluetooth sound to make your cabinetry a wireless speaker system.

Hot Product #3: Bathtub CleanCut step by Colorado Tub Repair

Why it’s hot: The CleanCut step gives your loved ones the freedom to “age in place” and offers an alternative to extensive, and expensive, home modifications. This product is installed over the existing bathtub, measured and precisely cut for the installation. It fits the existing curves of the tub like a glove and can be installed with a water tight door.

Hot Product #4: Amanti Electric Fireplace by Colorado Comfort Products

Why it’s hot: Dress up your deck or indoor fireplace with a vibrant, multi-colored state of the art flame, which comes with a remote control that allows you to change the colors easily. The fireplace rated for indoors and outdoors includes a heater, 120-volt system and no flue required. This product also comes in multiple sizes.

Hot Product #5: CeDUR Roofing Shakes by CeDUR

Why it’s hot: This made-in-Colorado synthetic roofing product provides high performance with peace of mind. Get the classic look of natural wood shakes with fire retardant embedded into each shake, meaning CeDUR roofs self extinguish flames in the event of a fire.

Hot Product #6: Next 2 Natural Turf by Graffs Turf

Why it’s hot: This high-quality synthetic turf is texturized for a never-before-seen natural grass appearance. Get a beautiful, maintenance free lawn that you wont believe is artificial!

Hot Product #7: Mirage Sheer Shadings by Blind Corners and Curves



Why it’s hot: Get the privacy of a window shade, the softened view of a sheer and the option of raising or lowering the shade with privacy control at every level. Light transitions are created with dual layers of horizontal fabric with alternating materials, achieving an inviting room ambience while gently filtering harsh daylight.

Hot Product #8: Vuly Trampolines by Kushionland

Why it’s hot: This trampoline is the tallest, strongest, longest lasting safety enclosure with the only true vertical bounce in the industry. Endorsed by Olympic athletes!

Hot Product #9: Sunset Clouds by Brice Turnbull Glassblowing Studio

Why it’s hot: Sparkling glass koi fish, lily pads and lotus flowers are created to fit your aesthetic, and installed on the back wall of the shower/tub enclosure. Larger versions can be installed above or below the water line of a swimming pool. Custom handmade glass art pieces create a spectacular, one-of-a-kind installation.

Sunset Clouds by Brice Turnbull Glassblowing Studio (Photo: KUSA)

(© 2017 KUSA)