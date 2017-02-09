Where do all the Colorado Garden and Home Show flowers go?

It’s not too late to catch the 58th Annual Garden & Home Show, taking place through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and more information can be found at coloradogardenfoundation.org.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the 58th Annual Garden & Home Show

As the largest and most prestigious garden and home show west of the Mississippi, not to mention one of the most significant events to come Colorado all year in terms of economic impact (nearly $56 million), the Colorado Garden & Home Show requires a lot of time and resources to pull off – but more than anything, it requires flowers.

Ten thousand flowers in bloom, to be exact.

Halfway through the show, many of those flowers are refreshed (with fading flowers sold to attendees, to benefit Rotary Club of Aurora. As for the rest, their life doesn’t end when the show closes.

Sunday night, local boy scouts troop and members of Cherry Creek High School ladies lacrosse team will descend upon the show floor to help box nearly 7,500 flowers for delivery to nearly 60 local nursing homes on Monday, Feb. 13, instead of discarding the still fresh flowers. This is the 19th year Rotarians have managed the nursing home flower delivery program.

The flower delivery program is just one of the ways that the Colorado Garden Foundation gives back to the community. Ticket proceeds from the Show benefit the community via horticultural grants and scholarships; Colorado Garden Foundation has given more than $7.2 million in grants and scholarships to date, with funds supporting community gardens, greenhouses, a horticulture therapy program, a healing garden, a children’s reading garden, landscape and trail improvements, a bird habitat and educational gardens and programs, just to name a few.

For more information, visit coloradogardenfoundation.org.

(© 2017 KUSA)