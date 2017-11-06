Spreading Wings Gala to honor Flight For Life

Flight For Life Colorado was founded in 1972 and has become a model for aerial rescue teams around the world.

KUSA - On Saturday, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will honor Flight For Life Colorado at their annual Spreading Wings Gala.

"The evening will include special stories of the rescuers and the rescued, opportunities to mingle with first responders, a showcase of the military’s relationship with Flight For Life, The Silhouettes entertainment group and much more," a museum spokesperson said. "Wings will also be showcasing two vintage helicopters that were vital to the formation and early success of Flight For Life Colorado."

The Silhouettes, a unique entertainment company featured on the TV show "America’s Got Talent," will perform several acts paying tribute to Flight For Life and veterans.

Amelia Rose Earhart, Wings Board Member, 9NEWS Anchor and around the world pilot will act as mistress of ceremonies alongside aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker, who is a past recipient of the Spreading Wings Award.

Flight For Life was founded in 1972 and has become a model for other aerial rescue operations around the United States and the world.

Equipped with the industry’s most current technology and experienced, knowledgeable team, Flight For Life Colorado transports patients across several states in the Rocky Mountain Region and assist search and rescue agencies with specialized services including aerial search support and their Avalanche Deployment Program.

