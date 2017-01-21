Women's March on Denver (Photo: wardorichie)

DENVER - Tens of thousands of women, men and children gathered in downtown Denver Saturday as part of Women’s March events held throughout the country.

Many of the protesters wore pink hats and carried signs with messages about racial equality, environment, health care and President Donald Trump.

The march began at Civic Center Park and proceeded down 15th Street before it cut over near California Street and proceeded back towards the park on 14th Street. Several surrounding streets were shut down from about 9:30 a.m. until noon.

“We want to peacefully say we believe in love,” said Crispy Payne, who held a sign that read “Lead with love, follow with love.”

“I don't know if this happens if a different GOP nominee gets elected,” added Ben Curnett.

Curnett voted for Hillary Clinton, a woman who won Colorado by less than 80,000 votes out nearly 3-million cast.



On this day, however, he showed up in support of a different woman.



“It's for my daughter,” Curnett said. “It's all of our fight but the women are on the front lines doing what they need to do to claim their rights and I'm here to help in any way that I can.”

Organizers believe anywhere between 75,000 to 150,000 people were in attendance. Denver Police say three arrests were made throughout the day.

“Just look at this group of people. This is our country,” said Joanne Fossatti, who almost didn’t make it to the march on account of traffic. “Look at all the different nationalities: women, children, men are walking in this parade.”

And the atmosphere mirrored a parade. Groups played instruments, and sang as they danced their way through the streets.

(Photo: Courtesy Wardorichie)

“If we’re for love and equality then we need to speak out for love and equality,” added Payne.



There were three arrests in the area of the march, none of which were connected to the march itself.

More than 2 million people are estimated to have participated in 'sister marches' across the world on Saturday.

Robert Blaha, a Colorado businessman who attended Donald Trump's inauguration in the nation's capitol, says the new president is trying to bring everyone together and deserves to be given a chance.

"When you're reaching out to people of all different faiths all different backgrounds and all different ideas as Trump is, that's all you can do," Blaha told 9NEWS. "At some point people have to be tolerant enough to listen to the other side. I see Trump doing that, I don't see that reciprocation."

(© 2017 KUSA)