Weather delays Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet

CENTENNIAL - The 3rd annual Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet has been postponed due to weather.

The event features two dozen Warbirds from all parts of Colorado along with nearly 1,000 cars on display.

It’s typically held over Memorial Day weekend at the Front Range Airport.

Organizers plan to announce when the event will be rescheduled at a later time.

More information can be found here: http://bit.ly/2rYkzQq

