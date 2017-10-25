Weekend Trick-or-Treating events

A display at the Boo at the Zoo

KUSA - There's no shortage of Halloween themed events this weekend ahead of the big day. This list is primarily focused on family friendly events for children ages 12 and under.

Some of them are free, others require a fee.

WEEKEND EVENTS

Boo at the Zoo, Denver Zoo

Boo at the Zoo will take place again this weekend at the Denver Zoo. Children and their families can roam the zoo in costumes and stop at stations to get candy.

All the extras are included with the regular admission. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Trick or Treat Street, Children's Museum

The Children's Museum is hosting its annual Trick or Treat Street. The festival runs Friday Oct. 27 to Sunday Oct. 29. There's trick-or-treating, Halloween crafts, face painting and spooky science experiments.

Admission is $15 for ages 2 to 59. Children under 1 are free.

Trick or Treat Train, Colorado Railroad Museum

The Trick or Treat train runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Railroad Museum. Visitors can enjoy train rides hosted by engineers and conductors in full costume. There are also special stops to fill treat bags.

Adult tickets are $15 each, children are $5, but those are 2 are free.

Trick or Treat Trail, Southlands

Southlands will host its annual event Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Town Square. Children can walk along Main Street and trick or treat with the retailers on the street.

Tennyson Trick or Treat Street, Denver

On Saturday morning the Tennyson Berkeley Business Association will host its fall festival. It runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees can Trick or Treat at participating businesses up and down Tennyson and then head over to Cesar Chavez Park between 41st and 42nd for a fall festival!

Howl-O-Ween, Town Center at Aurora

Howl-O-Ween is scheduled to take place at the Center Court by Dilliards between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The mall-wide safe trick-o-treating is open to anyone. The event in center court is for Kidx Club members only but there will be a registration table on site.

The center court event includes a costume contest, photo booth and spooky arts and crafts.

Belmar Boo!, Lakewood

Costumed children 10 and under are invited to trick or treat the streets of Belmar between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 29. At noon there will be a Halloween pet parade.

Olde Town Trick or Treat Street, Arvada

Participating merchants will hand out candy around Olde Town between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday. ( or until candy runs out) There will be a costume contest in the square at 6 p.m.

Fall Festival, Denver

Calvary Church Denver is hosting a fall festival Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be candy, carnival games face painting and more.

Trick or Treat Street, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch

Children under 12 are invited put on their costumes and grab their treat bags for this family friendly event. Local businesses will provide treats. Admission is $2 at the door and each family is able to select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. ( while supplies last)

Safe Street Halloween, Northglenn

Children and their families can travel through Northglenn High School to receive candy and frights in the haunted gym or the scary hallway. There are also non-scary for the younger ones including decorated classrooms, cookie decorating and contests.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 28.

Nick's Fall Festival, Nick's Garden Center, Aurora

Nick's Garden Center in Aurora hosts its fall festival every day through Halloween. There's no trick or treating but there is plenty of free fun that includes a straw maze, games, and story time.

There are also bounce houses and a train ride available for a small fee.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT EVENTS

The city of Boulder is hosting the Munchkin Masquerade 2017 on Tuesday evening. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. along the Pearl Street mall. It's recommended for children under 12.

If there's an event you'd like to added send me an email at janet.oravetz@9news.com

