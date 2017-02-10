Winter Wine Festival celebrates Colorado's wine industry

Winter Wine Festival (Photo: Brooke Way, KUSA)

DENVER - It’s no secret that Colorado is known for its craft beer, but the Western Slope’s growing wine industry is getting its chance to shine Friday night.

The second annual Winter Wine Festival is set to take place at the McNichols Civic Center building February 10 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

More than 20 Colorado wineries will gather together to showcase what they have to offer at the sold-out event. A live band will be playing while participants can taste bold reds, crisp whites and everything in-between.

“Our big thing with this wine festival was to make it really approachable for everybody,” said Keanan Stoner, marketing director at local events company Two Parts. “So even if you’re a seasoned drinker, you’ll still enjoy it. We really wanted to reach out to people who maybe don’t know a whole lot about wine yet but want to learn a little bit more.”

The festival is a fundraiser for the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), a non-profit that supports the wine and grape growing industry. Sponsored by the Grand Junction Visitor’s Bureau, it also supports wine tourism in the state, and promotes the impact is has on Colorado’s economy.

“It’s important for us to talk about wine,” Stoner said. “We obviously have a lot of craft beer and cocktails in this city, but wine is an important piece of that too, so we want to celebrate that.”

Those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket before the event sold out will get unlimited pours, small bites from local vendors, a wine tote and a commemorative glass.

