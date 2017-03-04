YMCA hosts Family Mountaineering Weekend

Photos provided by YMCA of the Rockies

ESTES PARK - For the second year in a row, families learned from expert mountaineers and hikers about how to enjoy the Colorado mountains safely.

Going Friday through Sunday, kids experienced "Family Winter Mountaineering and Backcountry Weekend" at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park.

Families went on guided snowshoe hikes. They learned winter survival tips. Ice climbers even showed kids basic mountaineering skills.

Organizers hope to make this yearly event for parents and kids.

