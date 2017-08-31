Your guide to A Taste of Colorado

Thousands packed downtown Denver for the annual A Taste of Colorado event this weekend. (Photo: Tyler Lahanas)

DENVER - One of Denver’s largest Labor Day Weekend events is kicking off Friday at Civic Center Park.

Over 500,000 people are expected to attend A Taste of Colorado – a four-day festival filled with music, food, shopping, and an overall good time.

You probably already know that the event is free to attend, but if you want to try out the food or get a beverage, you’ll need to buy tickets at one of 12 locations inside the festival.

And since navigating the event can be overwhelming, we put together this handy guide to help you get started.

A music-filled weekend

One the major draws of Taste of Colorado is the variety of free musical acts who perform throughout the weekend.

Six stages will feature dozens of musical acts from a variety of genres – so everyone should be able to find something they like.

Here’s a look at the main stage lineup:

Friday:

7:30 p.m. – Sheila E.

Saturday:

1:30 p.m. – AJR

7:30 p.m. – Rick Springfield

Sunday:

1:30 p.m. – KONGOS

7:30 p.m. – Five for Fighting

Monday

1:00 p.m. – Lauren Duski

5 p.m. – 38 Special

For a list of bands playing on smaller stages, visit: http://atasteofcolorado.com/music/

Try the grub

Anyone spending a day at A Taste of Colorado would be remiss not to try the food. More than 60 local food trucks and restaurants will be offering up tasty dishes from small plates to full meals.

You can also take your pick from a selection of beer, wine and cocktails that’ll be sold at the park.

Tickets are sold in strips of 15, and cost $10.

Shop around

More than 275 booths will be setup at Civic Center – creating an Arts & Crafts marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts to jewelry and special products made by Colorado artisans.

Those looking to knockout some holiday shopping ahead will have no shortage of options.

Keep the kids entertained

Known as a family-friendly event, it’s fitting that there would be activities for kids to enjoy during the festival.

Enter the KidZone, a designated area offering free activities for children. This includes crafts, magicians, a music sound station and comedy.

For an additional cost, kids can enjoy a climbing wall, inflatables and an obstacle course.

Know before you go

With an event of this scale, it makes sense that crews would need to close a few roads to prepare for the influx of people packing the park.

Organizers put together a schedule of street closures and detours. All streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

For additional tips on getting to Civic Center Park, visit: http://atasteofcolorado.com/fyi/

You can find more information about Taste of Colorado here: http://atasteofcolorado.com/

