Your guide to parking, taking the bus to CSU's stadium

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - If you're headed to the first football game at Colorado State University's new on-campus stadium Saturday, you know by now that things might get a little crazy.

The multipurpose facility is designed to hold more than 40,000 screaming fans — about one-quarter of Fort Collins' population.

But don't worry, Rams fans, we have you covered. Here's what you need to know about parking, traffic, shuttles and bus service for the season-opener against the Oregon State Beavers.

Free parking? Yes, please!

If you're worried about traffic, you can skip it altogether and take the bus. Transfort service, which includes the MAX bus line, will be running for free. Several MAX stations also have parking available.

Transfort is running 16 buses along the MAX line (usually, it runs six), meaning there should only be about three minutes between buses at MAX stops. Each bus can fit up to 100 people, but Transfort General Manager Kurt Ravenschlag said he hoped the extra buses would mean only about 75 people would be riding in the same bus at once.

How to take the MAX: Some stations have free parking (get there early to make sure you can get a spot). You can also park for free at Foothills Mall and hop on the MAX bus at the Swallow Station.

