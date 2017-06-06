5 tips to become a grill master

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Summer is the season for grilling. Here are tips to throw the best barbeque in your neighborhood.

1. Get a grill you can convert from gas to charcoal heat. Depending on what you're cooking, you'll want both heat sources. Charcoal provides great flavor for red meat. Gas works well for poultry, fish, veggies, and pizza. The Char-Broil Gas2Coal Combo Grill at Lowe's allows you to switch from one source to the other in less than a minute!





(Photo: lowes.com)

2. Use a warming rack. There's always a lot going on at a barbeque. A cookout is not complete without steaks, burgers, chicken, veggies, and more.The rack lets items stay warm while others cook to perfection.

(Photo: lowes.com)

3. Speaking of cooking to perfection, use a thermometer. This will ensure poultry is fully cooked. The Weber iGrill Thermometer from Lowe's even has an app that provides preset alarms, and allows for social media sharing. Show off those grilling skills to all your friends!





(Photo: lowes.com)

4. Buy 100% natural charcoal. You don't want any chemical additives being absorbed in your food. Kingsford Charcoal is completely natural, and even lasts 25% longer than other brands.





(Photo: lowes.com)

5. Prep the night before. Marinade your meats and cut up your vegetables the night before the cookout. This will ensure the meat is deliciously flavored, and save you time on the big day!

(Photo: POND5)

This article is sponsored by Lowe's. For a great Father's Day gift, check out their grilling section!

