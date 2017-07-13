Baby Box now available in Colorado

KUSA - Help is officially arrived in Colorado for parents expecting a baby.

Colorado has joined the Baby Box movement.

This means all parents now have access to free parenting education and resources.

The Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation with the help of other organizations is distributing baby bed boxes as part of a strategy to reduce infant deaths.

Baby bed boxes have been used for decades in Finland.

Researchers say they're proven to reduce infant deaths.

They also help babies maintain a healthy body temperature while they sleep.

The program focuses on educating parents on how to integrate breastfeeding, as well as safe sleep fundamentals for newborns.

Experts say Baby Boxes are used for sleep deprived parents and breastfeeding moms.

The statewide program will provide access to online education through Baby Box University earmarking approximately 66,500 free Baby Boxes for distribution, the estimated number of Colorado babies expected be delivered within one year, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

Partners for the Colorado program include Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation, Denver Health, Lansinoh, and multiple other health care organizations throughout the state.

Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation is hosting a special launch event to educate new moms July 13th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., 5394 Marshall St. Arvada, CO 80002.

How Colorado New Parents Can Get Their Free Baby Box:



1. Register for free online at BabyBoxUniversity.com as a Colorado resident.

Be sure to include your correct contact information, including mailing address.

2. Watch the 10-15 minute Colorado syllabus at BabyBoxUniversity.com.

After taking a short quiz, you will receive a certificate of completion and then select local pick-up or direct delivery of your Baby Box.

3. If you select direct delivery, your Baby Box will ship to the address you provided when you registered on Baby Box University.

If you select local pick up for more immediate receipt, bring your Baby Box University certificate to the closest participating distribution site to collect your Baby Box.

