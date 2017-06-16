KUSA
Close

Great advice for first-time fathers

Father's Day is this Sunday! Ahead of the big celebration we asked guys on Facebook to give advice to the first-time fathers out there.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 10:26 AM. MDT June 16, 2017

KUSA - Father's Day is this Sunday!

Many dads out there are celebrating their first ever Father's Day which is both wonderful and likely a little terrifying. 

To help those new to the title of "Father" we asked our veteran parent viewers what advice they have for those first-time dads.

Here are some of the highlights:

To share some advice to those who just joined the fatherhood club, tweet us at #Beon9

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories