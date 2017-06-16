Great advice for first-time fathers

KUSA - Father's Day is this Sunday!
Many dads out there are celebrating their first ever Father's Day which is both wonderful and likely a little terrifying.
To help those new to the title of "Father" we asked our veteran parent viewers what advice they have for those first-time dads.
Here are some of the highlights:
Be present from the beginning. Be involved. Be the example. Parenting is a team sport. #BeOn9— Lire1 (@lire74) June 16, 2017
To share some advice to those who just joined the fatherhood club, tweet us at #Beon9
