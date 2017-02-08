How a Colorado boy's questions about his father, a sperm donor, launched a lifelong project

Ryan Kramer, in 2013, speaks to 9NEWS with his mom, Wendy. Ryan was concieved with donor sperm. (Photo: KUSA)

Since he was old enough to ask, Ryan Kramer has always asked his mother about his birth father.

For a long time, the only answers he ever got were that his dad had a proclivity towards mathematics, lived in California in the late 1980s, and had brown eyes and blond hair. He was known to Ryan simply as "Donor 1058."

As a kid, Ryan was so curious, he wrote a letter to the cryobank asking for information about his dad when he was just seven years old. It wouldn't be delivered until hears later when he turned 18.

9NEWS first interviewed Ryan when he was a young boy, barely old enough for middle school, yet taking college-level math courses.

Ryan and his mom launched a website to try to help donor babies connect with their donor fathers. Two years after we first met Ryan, he graduated high school at just fourteen years old.

Ryan began college as a 14-year-old at CU Boulder, and that wasn't without its challenges.

As Ryan's website grew, he was reconnected with several half-brothers and half-sisters, all conceived with sperm donated by Donor 1058. At the same time, he turned 18 and graduated college.

By now, he's met his donor father one time, but his lifelong quest to help connect families with their donor dads continues.

Then, in 2013, Cheryl Preheim caught up with Ryan and his mom Wendy once again. They hope to help change the system that allows sperm donors to remain so anonymous, as well as regulate it so that half-brothers and half-sisters can know if they share a sperm donor dad.

