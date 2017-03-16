Senate committee kills effort to revive mandatory parental-leave program

Fifth-grader Xavier Manzanares speaks at a March 1, 2017 news conference at the Colorado capitol in favor of a bill to restart a statewide parental-leave program. (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s mandatory parental-leave program for employers, which expired in 2015, is not coming back this year after a state Senate committee killed an effort to resurrect it Wednesday.

House Bill 1001, sponsored by Rep. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, would have required companies of at least 50 workers to allow employees with school children to take as much as 18 hours of unpaid leave a year to participate in activities regarding their kids’ academic progress. A similar program was in place from 2009-15, but Senate Republicans declined to extend it.

Business groups did not opposed the resurrection of the program this year, but Republicans on the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee said the proposal was unnecessary government interference, especially because there has not been an outcry from workers in the past two years about being banned from school activities. They defeated the bill on a 3-2 party-line vote.

