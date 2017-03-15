Suspected victim of cruelty finds his happy ending

Wifi, soon after he was abandoned. (Photo: Courtesy: Denver Animal Shelter)

KUSA - Back in December, things looked bleak for Wifi.

Wifi is a pit bull mix and he was abandoned in the Denver Animal Shelter's night drop kennel by an unknown man.

Wifi was in bad shape--underweight with a skin infection--and staff suspected he was the victim of animal cruelty.

It took nearly two months, but Wifi was eventually nursed back to health.

And, after a transfer to Foothills Animal Shelter, now he has finally been adopted into a loving home.

Wifi's new owner says "He has been the easiest dog I've ever had. He has adjusted quickly and loves everyone! We got very lucky finding him."

