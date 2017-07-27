These baby names are going extinct

Parents and their son on the bed (Photo: Purestock)

When many hear the name Blanche, they think of a ballsy character from the hit sitcom Golden Girls but that name is thought to be becoming less common.

BabyCenter rolled out a list of baby names that are going extinct. Girl names like Bette and Irma are not as popular. Boys names like Carroll , Homer and Williard are on the list. According to the site, 14 names that were once popular in the United States now belong to none of the 200,000 American babies currently registered on BabyCenter.

Endangered girl names include

Bette / Bettie | Blanche | Erma / Irma | Krista | Myrtle | Olga | Rhonda

Endangered boy names include

Carroll | Dick | Homer | Lowell | Roosevelt | Rudolph | Willard

