Firefighters use bucket to rescue owl wrapped in fishing line

West Metro Firefighters rescue an owl trapped in a tree with fishing line wrapped around its wings. (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LITTLETON - An owl stuck 20 feet above the ground in a tree, unable to fly due to fishing line wrapped around its wings, was rescued by firefighters Wednesday.

The bird was in a tree in the Willow Springs subdivision, off of Bellevue and C-470.

Worried residents called West Metro Fire Rescue to help the owl.

He's been nicknamed "Woody."

Woody was taken to Golden View Veterinary Hospital and examined. Vets say he doesn't have any broken wings or visible injuries.

He'll be transferred to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield where he'll likely stay for a while before being released back out in to the wild.

