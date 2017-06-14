KUSA
Close

Firefighters use bucket to rescue owl wrapped in fishing line

West Metro Firefighters from Tower 14 and Engine 11 rescued an owl, whose wing was wrapped up in fishing line, from a tree.

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 4:06 PM. MDT June 14, 2017

LITTLETON - An owl stuck 20 feet above the ground in a tree, unable to fly due to fishing line wrapped around its wings, was rescued by firefighters Wednesday. 

The bird was in a tree in the Willow Springs subdivision, off of Bellevue and C-470. 

Worried residents called West Metro Fire Rescue to help the owl. 

%INLINE%

He's been nicknamed "Woody."

Woody was taken to Golden View Veterinary Hospital and examined. Vets say he doesn't have any broken wings or visible injuries. 

%INLINE%

He'll be transferred to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield where he'll likely stay for a while before being released back out in to the wild. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories