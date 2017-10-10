DENVER - We’ve been hearing a lot lately about retailers already starting their Christmas sales.

One Colorado non-profit isn’t selling, but they are celebrating the holidays early.

Firefly Autism’s “Home for the Holiday” campaign is underway.

Firefly Autism helps kids with autism spectrum disorder develop the skills they need to interact with the world around them.

With the help of the experts there, kids are able to reach their highest possible potential, often doing things never thought possible.

It gives them an opportunity to live a fulfilling, contributing and independent life as an adult with Autism.

Like most non-profits, Firefly relies on donations to keep the mission moving forward.

That’s why the “Home for the Holiday” campaign was started.

Firefly is teaming up with local businesses to raise money.

Peak Properties Group will donate $500 to the organization with the sale or purchase of every home thru December 31st.

US Bank, Roadhouse Hospitality, Impact Telecom and Redman Companies are also giving money to Firefly during the campaign.

You can attend the kickoff Wednesday October 25 at T-Street Roadhouse in Lakewood/Belmar from 4:30 to 6:30.

To learn more about this wonderful cause at www.home4theholiday.com or at fireflyautism.org

