2 Colorado BBQ joints named among 29 best in the nation

For folks looking for a place to sit down to some of the best pulled pork or brisket in the nation, they have two popular choices in Colorado.

Both GQue Champsionship BBQ in Westminster and Smokin' Dave's BBQ, with locations in Denver, Lyons, Estes Park and Longmont, are among National Barbecue News' "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America."

The list includes 29 barbecue joints across the nation.

