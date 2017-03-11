Breaking Bad's 'Los Pollos Hermanos' pops up in Austin

Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up shop in Austin on Friday, March 10, 2017 (Photo: Karen Koch)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Do you dream about biting into Los Pollos Hermanos' fried chicken from Breaking Bad? Have you always wanted to plop down in Twin Peak's Double R Diner for a "damn fine" cup of coffee and slice of cherry pie?

You're in luck.

A few days ago, we told you that the Breaking Bad restaurant was rumored to pop up in Austin. Later, AMC announced that Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional fried chicken joint that serves as a drug front in popular AMC shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will open for three days during South by Southwest. AMC said "fans may even be lucky enough to bump into Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito on March 12.

On Friday, the pop up is open at the northeast corner of 5th and Colorado from noon to 10 p.m. while on Saturday it will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday it will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This breaking news comes weeks after Showtime revealed that Clive Bar in the Rainey District would be home to the restaurant from David Lynch's and Mark Frost's celebrated series Twin Peaks for two days during SXSW. The series is returning this year after ending a two-season stint in the early 90s.

Not only will fans have a chance to visit the restaurant that FBI special agent Dale Cooper visited, but the venue will also feature live music "inspired by the series." Real Estate is set to finish off March 16 while Neko Case will play at 11 p.m. on March 17. On both of those days, Double R Diner will open at noon.

