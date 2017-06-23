80 who fell ill after Colorado rodeo had food poisoning

Rifle, Colorado (Photo: Google Maps)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - State health officials say 80 people who became ill after attending a rodeo in western Colorado had food poisoning.



The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports samples sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested positive for Clostridium perfringens, a leading cause of foodborne illness.



The complaints were tied to the June 5 Rifle Rodeo.



It's the coordinator's responsibility to research and comply with health rules, regulations, permits and licenses required to host a public event.

© 2017 KUSA-TV