80 who fell ill after Colorado rodeo had food poisoning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - State health officials say 80 people who became ill after attending a rodeo in western Colorado had food poisoning.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports samples sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested positive for Clostridium perfringens, a leading cause of foodborne illness.
The complaints were tied to the June 5 Rifle Rodeo.
It's the coordinator's responsibility to research and comply with health rules, regulations, permits and licenses required to host a public event.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs