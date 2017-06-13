A look at the new craft winery that was just uncorked in RiNo

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant. (Photo: Courtesy Bigsby's)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's River North neighborhood, home to a host of craft breweries, is about to house a new craft winery, too.

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant has opened in a 130-year-old, 7,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to the 38th & Blake A Line station, at 3563 Wazee St.

The winery's tasting room is modeled after the Roaring Twenties, a term used to describe American culture during the 1920s. It also has an outdoor patio, courtyard with lawn games, a fire pit and a barrel view area where patrons can view the wine being made.

"Our vision is to do for the wine industry what craft breweries did for beer by bringing education, adventure and quality wines to people in urban neighborhoods like RiNo," said Chad Yetka, co-founder and CEO of Bigsby's.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal