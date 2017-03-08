KUSA
Best airport food in the country? Try DIA

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 10:05 AM. MST March 08, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - And the best airport food in the country award goes to ... Denver International Airport.

That's according to travel service RewardExpert's " 2017 Airport Dining Scorecard," which said it ranked dining options at the 20 busiest U.S. airports using a combination of Yelp scores, Zagat restaurant reviews, healthiness ratings, and JD Power rankings.

DIA outdistanced the field, topping Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mjmq06

(© 2017 American City Business Journals.


