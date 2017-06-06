KUSA
Close

Beyond spaghetti and meatballs: 11 must-visit Italian restaurants in Denver

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:00 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There's nothing quite like a plate of good old-fashioned spaghetti and meatballs, but these restaurants? They take that classic dish to the next level.

Zagat — a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) — put together a list of 11 must-visit Italian restaurants in Denver, consisting mostly of spots that have just popped up in the last few years.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories