Boston Market to eliminate some of its fowl additions

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boston Market has become the latest Denver-area restaurant chain to promise to serve its customers more naturally raised poultry.

The Golden-based fast-casual chain announced this week that 100 percent of the rotisserie chicken it serves will be antibiotic-free by the first quarter of 2018. That follows a pledge it made earlier this year to serve fowl that is U.S.-farm-raised without added hormones or steroids.

