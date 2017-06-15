Buffalo Wild Wings eyes Denver for new smaller-format restaurants

The first B-Dubs Express restaurants will be in the Twin Cities. (Photo: BUFFALO WILD WINGS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. is scouting Denver and a handful of other markets for locations for its new small-format restaurants after the concept debuts this summer in the Twin Cities.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company (Nasdaq: BWLD) now has 16 locations for its full-sized eateries across metro Denver.

Buffalo Wild Wings will open its first B-Dubs Express locations in the Minneapolis suburbs of Edina and Hopkins later this summer. Each location will be 2,500 square feet with seating for up to 50 people.

Then, the company plans to explore the Denver market as well as Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas in the near future for additional small-format restaurants, said Todd Kronebusch, Buffalo Wild Wings vice president of market development.

