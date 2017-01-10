Burger, anyone? Shake Shack to open Denver location

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 28: A cheeseburger and drink is served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2015 Getty Images)

Burger-chain Shake Shack announced Tuesday they're planning to open a Denver location of the franchise in 2017.

Coming in late 2017 to RiNo, the location promises the joint's signature burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries and fresh-spun frozen custard.

The Shack will be built with recycled and sustainable materials - with chairs and booths constructed with sustainably-sourced lumber, and tables made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes, according to the company's website.

Shake Shack currently has more than 60 locations across the country, with several international shacks as well.

