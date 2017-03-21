if you like to drink (or sell) German beer, higher rates are a wonderful thing. (Photo: Matthias Schrader, Associated Press)

DENVER - Can you name that beer? Specifically, the new beer that’s been specially brewed for the 2017 Denver Comic Con by Breckenridge Brewery?

If you can, it’ll mean free beer for a year, a Denver Comic Con beer tap handle and your winning idea realized by a local comic book artist on this year’s DCC pint glass, Denver Comic Con posted on Facebook. All that for just a few words (or one really good one).

The unnamed beer, as described by the Facebook post, is a "Bohemian-style Pilsner" that's “delicate and well-balanced, light yet complex. Saaz hops, a classic pilsner ingredient, impart a pleasant, earthy aroma while giving spicy flavor characteristics and a crisp, dry finish.”

The contest has started as of March 21, and will run until 5 p.m. of Thursday, March 23. Post your idea in the comments section here. And go wild.

Then come back March 24 to vote for one of the four finalists.

Past winners include The Fantastic Pour, The Caped Brewsader, Brews Wayne, Hulk's Mash and Snape-ricot. So break out you best comic-inspired puns!

Some of the suggestions so far include:

Bohemian Hopsody

Princess Lale

Rebellions Are Built On Hops

Spiderman's Web Head Delight

Wonder Woman Dry-ana

Can you do better?

