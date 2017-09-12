Cheba Hut founders eye national expansion

Kody Shusher, a worker at Cheba Hut sandwich shop in Fort Collins, holds up a sandwich he made in this file photo. (Photo: Coloradoan library)

Cheba Hut, the laid-back, weed-themed, toasted-sub franchise is ready to go national.

The Fort Collins-based company opens its 20th store this month as it gets ready for its 20th anniversary in January. Owner and founder Scott Jennings has the company on a trajectory to more than double the number of stores in three years.

"The brand deserves to be national," Jennings said. The time is right given what he calls "the green bubble" — the increasing support for legalized medical and recreational marijuana.

Cheba Hut's success — the company did more than $25 million in sales last year — means investors are calling, putting Jennings in a somewhat uncomfortable position.

