Chipotle is using a hip-hop star to tout its food

Hip-hop record producer RZA is now touting Chipotle Mexican Grill in a new media campaign. (Photo: CHIPOTLE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the face of a norovirus food poisoning scare that's dragging down its stock price, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is trying a new tactic to woo diners.

The Denver Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) said it's signed an endorsement deal with hip-hop record producer RZA to tout Chipotle.

RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, is the creator/producer of the Wu-Tang Clan. Chipotle said the new media campaign called Savor.Wavs will feature RZA and will focus on music and Chipotle ingredients.

“Savor.Wavs supports our commitment to using only real ingredients in our food — without any colors, flavors or industrial additives. As a parallel to the way we cook, RZA used only natural instruments, and composed them such that each unique combination works beautifully together," said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, in a statement.

