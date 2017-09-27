Chipotle taps a 'Top Chef' winner to expand its Tasty Made burgers

Tasty Made opened its first location in October 2016. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has enlisted “Top Chef” winner Richard Blais to help expand its burger concept, Tasty Made.

Denver-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said Blais, a James Beard-nominated cookbook author, will bring his fine dining knowledge and experience in the fast-casual space to the Tasty Made concept, which opened its first (and, so far, only) location near Columbus, Ohio, in October 2016.

“Richard is an extraordinary chef and an exceptionally capable restaurateur,” said Steve Ells, Chipotle's founder, chairman and CEO. “While talking about the possibility of joining forces to do something that would have a positive, meaningful impact on food culture in America, we quickly landed on the notion of his joining Tasty Made."

Tasty Made's burger of the same name is slathered with a smoky bacon sauce instead of ketchup.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xKC8sN

© 2017 KUSA-TV