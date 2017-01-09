Chipotle taps Florida company to help with food safety

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. take-out food is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on April 26. Photographer: (Photo: Bloomberg, ?? 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s meteoric rise as a fast-casual eatery prioritizing wholesome ingredients over profits came to a halt in 2015 following an E. coli outbreak that affected restaurants in more than a dozen states. Same-store sales have yet to recover at the Denver-based chain, with third-quarter 2016 figures down 22 percent from a year earlier.

A Florida company has been tapped help turn things around, or at least prevent similar crises in the future.

RGF Environmental Group Inc., based in Riviera Beach, says it will provide its patented technology and products to implement enhance food safety protocols at all 2,200 existing Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) restaurants and all future locations, opening at a rate of one per day despite sagging sales.

“We’re excited to be working with Chipotle and their supply chain partners to bring them food safety interventions using effective, non-chemical alternatives,” said RGF President and CEO Ron Fink.

