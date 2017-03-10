Chipotle to close its 15 ShopHouse Kitchen Asian restaurants

A ShopHouse location in Washington, D.C. (Photo: TED EYTAN | CC-LICENSED HTTP://FLIC.KR/P/B2STPV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is throwing in the towel regarding its ShopHouse Kitchen Asian food restaurants.

Nation's Restaurant News yesterday reported that the Denver restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) will close its 15 ShopHouse locations next week. They're located in California, Illinois, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The move isn't a surprise: In October, Chipotle said it was giving up on the 8-year-old ShopHouse concept. The Denver Business Journal at the time reported"the chain will not invest any further in the ShopHouse concept. (CEO Steve) Ells said ... it did not return on its investment as officials had hoped."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mJAsdk

