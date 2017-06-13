Chipotle was a drag on nation's fast-casual restaurant sales in 2016, says report

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Technomic's 2017 report today on the nation's top 250 fast-casual restaurant chains shows the segment's revenue grew in 2016, but not at the same pace as in previous years.

And it says that Denver-based Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s recent struggles were a factor in that slowdown.

The annual report found that the top 250 fast casual chains grew sales cumulatively 8.4 percent in 2016 to a total of $40.4 billion, which was a better result than other segments of the restaurant industry.

Still, the growth lagged fast casual's 11.9 percent growth in 2015, and 13.8 percent growth in 2014.

